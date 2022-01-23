Kampot: On the morning of January 22, 2022, at 4:20 AM, there was a traffic accident on National Road No. 3 between km 110 and 111 from east to west in Prech village, Boeung commune. The driver of the car, Yang Sanh, male, 42 years old, resides in Tuol Kor Koh village, Phnom Preuk district, Battambang province.

He was driving a white FUSO trailer with license plate Phnom Penh 3E.6418 and trailer number Phnom Penh. 4A5515 transporting beer. The truck overturned, causing the driver to be seriously injured, and his wife An Lon, 37 years old, a passenger, died at the scene. No other evhicles were reportedly involved.

The truck was badly damaged, along with the cargo. POST NEWS