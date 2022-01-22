PhnomPenh: On January 18, 2022 at 22:30, the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A10) raided a room in Sansom Kosal Village, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 1, Khan Meanchey Phnom Penh.

In the above operation, the force arrested a suspect named At Marti, male, 37 years old, Cambodian.

Evidence seized included: – Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 20,990.73 grams – Ecstasy ( MDMA) 2,800 grams – Ketamine (Ketamine) 1,402 grams- a total drugs weight of 25.192.73 grams, along with parts of two rifles and 96 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect and evidence were sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings. Source: ANTI-DRUG DEP