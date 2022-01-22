Phnom Penh: At 1:50 AM on January 22, 2022, a traffic accident occurred with a white RANGE ROVER driven by an unidentified person. The accident scene and cause was not known, and the driver abandoned the vehicle near the Kob Srov Dam traffic light along National Road 4 in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The car had severe damage to the front and other places were also damaged. The license plate was not seen, and police said they do not know if the owner removed it or it fell off somewhere.

After the incident, the police force of Po Sen Chey district went to check and make a record. POST NEWS