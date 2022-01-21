Phnom Penh: A Rolls Royce was hit by anoother vehicle (a SsangYong?) at 2:40 AM on January 21, 2022 along Kampuchea Krom at right angles to Street 215 in Sangkat Mittapheap, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, a brand new Rolls Royce without a license plate was seen driving along Route 215 in a south-to-north direction. At the four traffic lights at the scene above, a vehicle with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ-0208 came along Kampuchea Krom Road from west to east at high speed. The vehicles collided, and the second car drove away, leaving the license plate at the scene.



After the incident, local authorities arrived to check the scene. Later, the left license plate was taken to the Mittapheap Administrative Police Station for the police to find the car and solve the problem. NKD