Battambang: A man was arrested by Samlot district police after pulling a hidden AK-47 type assault rifle and threatening his wife after a quarrel. The arrest took place on January 20, 2022 in Ta Tok village, Ta Tok commune, Samlot district, Battambang province.

Lieutenant Colonel Men Rim, Samlot District Police Inspector, said that the arrested suspect was Chhuon Vantha, a 39-year-old man living in Ta Tok village, Ta commune. Tok, Samlot district, Battambang province. Police confiscated an AK-47 assault rifle with 20 rounds of ammunition.

After the arrest, the suspect was sent to the Samlot District Police Inspectorate and the case was forwarded to the provincial specialized office for legal action. RASMEI