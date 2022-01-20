Phnom Penh: A man traveling with another man in a Toyota Prius at speed hit a Suzuki motorcycle from behind, dragging it several meters and trapping the motorcyclist under the car, seriously injuring him.



The incident happened at 1:10 AM on January 20, 2022 in front of 168 BBQ along Russian Federation Blvd. in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was seen riding a white Suzuki Kinetic motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HS-4842 along the Russian Federation from west to east.



A black Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AN-0700 came from behind at high speed and crashed into the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was trapped under the car, wasseriously injured and was taken away by ambulance. The car driver and passengers were seen fleeing the scene.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to come and measure the damaged car and motorbike and keep them waiting to settle according to the law. MCPN