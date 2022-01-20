Phnom Penh: A foreign man* drove a luxury car at high speed and hit a motorcycle, causing two men to be seriously injured and sent to the hospital immediately.



The accident occurred at 9:10 pm on January 19, 2022 along the Russian Federation in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a 2022 Honda Dream C125 motorcycle with no license plate was seen being ridden by a man and accompanied by another man traveling along Russian Federation Blvd in the direction from east to west at high speed.



At the scene, a white Mercedes C300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-7688, driven by a foreign man traveling in the opposite direction from west to east at the same high speed, crashed with the motorcycle. People called an ambulance to rescue them immediately.



After the incident, the foreign man who drove the provocative Mercedes car got out of the car and used inappropriate gestures with the local police, causing the local police to detain him and take him to the Srah Chak Administrative Police Station temporarily, waiting for him to be handed over to the police for further action.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the land traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to measure the motorcycles and cars and save them, waiting for a legal settlement later. MCPN

*Foreigner is only term used by the source, nationality unknown.