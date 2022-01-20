Kampong Cham: According to reports, on January 19, in Kampong Cham Province, a man fed his mother-in-law’s 15 pigs with rat poison after an argument with his wife. The man has been arrested by local police.

It is reported that the man is 31 years old, and his mother-in-law 58 years old.

Before the incident, the man went to Phnom Penh from Kampong Cham for 4 days after an argument with his wife. Later, the wife took her one-year-old child to live with her aunt in Kampong Thom province for fear of her husband’s abuse after he returned.

When the man found that his wife and child were missing, he went crazy and at 9 pm on January 19 he poisoned his mother-in-law’s 15 pigs with rat poison. After learning that his wife was in Kampong Thom Province, he rushed there to quarrel with his wife again.

After he left, the man’s mother-in-law reported the case to the local police. The man has been arrested by the local police and is waiting to be dealt with according to law.