Phnom Penh: A minor traffic acccident led to violence on January 18, 2022, along Monivong Blvd. in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

A white Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AO-1281 was traveling along Monivong from south to north, and stopped to by food. A blue BMW with license plate Phnom Penh 2X-5848 driven by a Chinese man in the same direction crashed into the back of the Toyota Prius, causing slight damage.

After the incident, the owner of the car, who speaks Chinese, attempted to negotiate, demanding compensation $200 to repair a car. The driver of the car did not say much, and then pulled out a baseball bat and attempted to attack the couple.

People at the scene helped to stop and overpowered the Chinese man, who was handed over to the authorities to take away for interrogation at the Boeung Keng Kang 1 police station. Phnom Penh Road Traffic Police arrived at the scene and hoisted the two vehicles to be stored at the Traffic Police Office. AREY