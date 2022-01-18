Phnom Penh: A man traveling with another man was escaping from people who chased after the vehicle and crashed into concrete divider, causing damage to 4 panels, while the car was severely damaged.

The incident came after a traffic accident, for which the driver refused to stop at 11:30 pm on January 17, 2022 in front of the administrative police station of Phsar Deum Mok along Street 215 in Sangkat Deim Kor Market, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. The white Q7 with license plate Phnom Penh 2 AM- 6889, was driven by a unnamed man.

According to the car owner, before the incident, he ‘touched’ a Honda motorcycle that the owner had parked in Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, but he did not stop. Then, suddenly, people on motorcycles chased after them until they reached Street 215 and hit the divider, but fortunately no one was injured.

After the incident, the police contacted a professional officer to lift the car and store it at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD