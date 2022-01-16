Phnom Penh: January 16, 2022 marks the two-year anniversary of the murder of a young woman who was shot dead by her fiancé, a military officer.

The suspect has still not been arrested, despite rumors of his whereabouts being known.

The suspected killer named as Yeun Vandeth, in his 30’s, was an officer of the 70th Brigade, who allegedly shot his girlfriend Chun Dina, a 26-year-old female medical student in the neck. The two got engaged in September 2019 and were due to be married in March 2020.

On the evening of 16 January 2020, after the couple returned from renting costumes for the wedding day, there was a verbal dispute, followed by the sound of a gunshot.



With help from a neighbor, the young woman was rushed to Lam Bunthon Clinic, but the doctor pronounced the victim dead on arrival. When Yeun Vandet learnt that his fiancee was dead, he fled the scene and has not yet been arrested.

The family of the victim, Chun Dina, continue to ask authorities to arrest the suspect and punish him legally. They are desperate to find justice, but so far justice has still not been delivered.

The same post was made in 2021.