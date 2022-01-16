Chinese Man Dents Ferrari, Injures Two
Sihanoukville: On the afternoon of January 15, 2022, a sports car collided with a motorcycle and then hit a light pole, causing severe damage along Ekareach Beach Road near Boeung Teuk Sap Bridge (7-storey hotel road) in Sangkat 3.
According to sources at the scene, they saw a luxury Ferrari with license plate Phnom Penh 2BK-5555 driving at high speed while turning a corner. The car hit a motorcycle parked on the road and came to a halt after running into the light pole. The car was driven by a Chinese man. Two people with the motorcycle were sent to hospital with injuries.
After the incident, the traffic police took the super car to the traffic office to deal with it in accordance with the law. AMAPAPA