Phnom Penh: A minivan driving on the Prek Pov bridge suddenly caught fire. The vehicle was almost completely damaged, but fortunately no one was injured.

The incident happened at 4:15 pm on January 14, 2022 at the point on the Prek Pnov bridge, Sangkat Prek Phnov, Khan Prek Phnov, Phnom Penh.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault. The driver was named as Yean Phanna, male, 21 years old.

At 4:30 the fire was completely extinguished by the Fire Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. KOHSANTEPHEAP