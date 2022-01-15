Stung Treng: Two soldiers of the Stung Treng Artillery Battalion Command died instantly during a live-fire training exercise in Thala Parivat District, Stung Treng Province on January 14, 2022 due to a technical error during the shooting. Some other soldiers were also wounded.

General Un Sovann, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, told Kampuchea Thmey on the afternoon of January 15, 2022 that the issue is investigating further. “Preliminary information indicates that two of our soldiers were killed during the training, and the cause is still being investigated,” he said. “We do not dare to confirm anything yet, as we are investigating the cause of death.”

One deceased officer was named as Yuom Sophanit, male, about 30 years old, born in Moeng Russey district, Battambang province, and another was from Phnom Penh, but his identity is still unknown.

Ms. Yuom Sarath, the sister of the deceased, Yuon Sophanit, told reporters that she had just received news of her brother’s death and that the body had not yet been delivered to her hometown, as it had been sent to the military headquarters first.

A military source said the death was caused by a round that did not come out and exploded inside the weapon barrel, causing it to explode, killing both soldiers.