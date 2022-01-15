Phnom Penh: According to sources, at 11:15 p.m. on January 14 , a group of people fired seven shots into the air in Meanchey District, Phnom Penh , causing panic among nearby residents.

It is understood that at the time of the incident, a group of people drove multiple motorcycles to the scene and one or more of the party fired seven shots into the sky. Patrolling police officers then chased the gunman who turned into a pagoda and successfully escaped.

After the incident, the police found seven bullets at the scene. The police have opened an investigation, and promise that the suspect will be arrested as soon as possible.