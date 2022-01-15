Phnom Penh: A man traveling with a woman, and suspected of being drunk, drove a luxury car at high speed into a divider, causing the car to turn upside down. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident happened at 11:50 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022, along Street 271 near the Stung Meanchey flyover in Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2, Khan Meanchey.



According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white LEXUS GS300 was going up the Stung Meanchey flyover at high speed, oversteered and hit the concrete divider and overturned. The driver and passenger immediately crawled out of the car, removed the license plate and fled the scene, only to return shortly afterwards to look at the vehicle.



The traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commission came to measure the crane and stored the vehicle to await a resolution NKD