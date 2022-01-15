Phnom Penh: Forces from the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on drug processing, arrested a Chinese national and confiscated drugs weighing more than 6 kg in Phnom Penh.

On January 11, 2022 at 19:20, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A3) led by Major General Pro Nhsan investigated and cracked down on rented house No. 1, Street 6, Borey Sen Sok, Sangkat Toul Sangke 2, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

As a result, a 63-year-old Chinese man named LY XU JAY was arrested. Captured evidences include: ecstasy (MDMA), net weight 6 kg, 40 g and ketamibe with a net weight of 10.25 g.

Another 9 kg, 665 grams of chemicals and some other processing equipment were also seized.

After the arrest, the suspect and the exhibits were sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure.