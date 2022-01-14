Phnom Penh: A Chinese woman drove a Range Rover onto the sidewalk and hit a tree, but fortunately did not cause any casualties.

The accident happened at 5:30 AM on January 14, 2022 along Norodom Blvd., Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.



Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a Chinese woman driving a white Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC-1118 traveling along Norodom Road from the south at speed. The car swerved to the right and went up the sidewalk to hit a tree, but the car did not slow down until it hit some steps.

After the incident, the local police contacted the traffic police to come down and lifted the car to store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a resolution. NKD