Battambang: On January 10, 2022, the Anti-Drug Bureau of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, in cooperation with the Anti-Drug Bureau of the Battambang Provincial Police, arrested a suspect in connection with illegal drug trafficking, using the Virak Bun Tham Transport Company. After arresting the suspect on January 12, 2022, at the Vireak Buntham bus depot, the Anti-Drug Bureau continued to search for another suspect, and searched the suspect’s house.

The suspects were named as

1- Chea Sovan Panchaka, female, 29 years old, Khmer, an online seller (who came to the bus stop to receive drugs sent from Phnom Penh to Battambang Province).

2-Mam Savy, male, 33 years old, Khmer, (sender of drugs from Phnom Penh to Battambang and Poipet).

Captured evidence ncluded 4 packs of white powder, 250 packs of pink pills, 200 packs of pills and 2 mobile phones.

The suspects will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal proceedings. POST NEWS

