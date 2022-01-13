Sihanoukville: According to police, on Wednesday, January 10, 2022, Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate arrested a suspect in connection with a drug case at 2:30 pm at a plantation in Chamnot Ream village, Bit Trang commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province.

The suspect was named as Thao Hero, male, 34 years old, living in Chamnot Ream Village, Bit Trang Commune, Prey Nob District, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The confiscated evidence included:

– 24 packs of suspected drugs (1 large, 23 small)

– 2 mobile phones

– 1 scale – 1

– 1 motorcycle

– 1 pistol K59, 2 ammo clips and 13 bullets. POST NEWS