Phnom Penh: A convicted fraudster named Kon Nou Kakada, 66 years old, a Japanese born man with Khmer nationality, was

convicted of fraud after escaping to Thailand in 2020 and was returned to Cambodia.

After around 15 months of imprisonment, on October 14, 2021, at 8:00 PM, he esaped from Khmer-Soviet Hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment.



Phnom Penh Municipal Court issued arrest warrant No. 019 IK dated 19 October 2021. On January 10, 2022, the police arrested

the escaped prisoner after he was spotted by one of his victims walking in Phnom Penh.

The man will now be sent to court on new charges of escaping custody on January 19.

One of the victims posted on social media that the Japanese man had swindled around $10 million from ‘hundreds’ of victims in a securities fraud and money laundering.



