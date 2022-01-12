Kandal: A man was arrested after taking a nude photo of a 20-year-old woman in the bathroom. The incident happened at a bathroom in a rented house in Pata Chi 1 village, Sangkat Prek Ho, Takhmao city, Kandal province, on the morning of January 11. 2022.

According to a report from the authorities, the victim was 20 years old. The suspect is 38 years old and a factory worker.

Authorities said the victim was showering naked in a shared bathroom. Suddenly, the suspect, who was staying in a rented room next door, entered the bathroom next to the victim and put his phone on the floor to take pictures.

At that time, the victim saw the suspect’s phone. The suspect immediately apologized to the victim and deleted the image from the phone.

Later, the victim went to file a complaint at the Prek Hoor police station. When the suspect returned from work, he was arrested and sent to the Takhmao City Police Inspectorate for legal action. RASMEI