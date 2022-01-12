Phnom Penh: At least 5 people in Kampot province have contracted the Omicron varient of COVID, according to Dr. O Vandin, Secretary of State and spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, who was speaking to reporters as she inspected the process of vaccination in Battambang province on January 11.

They had been traced to a 23-year-old man infected with Omicron, in the first community case announced by the Ministry of Health on January 8, 2022. The man was born in Tani Touk Meas, Kampot province.

The 23-year-old Cambodian man lives in Tuol Sangke, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh, and after being diagnosed, was taken to the Olympic Medical Center in Phnom Penh.

The Ministry of Health announced that from December 27, 2021 to January 5, 2022, this man traveled to many places, such as Phnom Penh, Kampong Thom, Siem Reap and some places in Tani Touk Meas, Kampot province, traveling with cousins ​​from Australia to Phnom Penh on the 27th December 2021, and on January 5, 2022, he went to visit a cousin at a hospital, who was later found to be infected with Omicron.

At the same time, Ms. O Vandin said that the patients were admitted to the Olympic Stadium health center, Chak Angre at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and at Luang Mey Hospital.

Ms. O Vandin stated that the symptoms of those who were infected with omei municipality were were not serious.

Ms. O Vandin also called on all people to continue to implement measures to protect themselves thoroughly, especially the measures, and encouraged those who had not done so to get vaccinated.

There have now been 215 cases of Omicron detected from people coming from overseas and 14 cases transmitted in the community (from January 8 to January 10). KOHSANTEPHEAP