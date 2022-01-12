Phnom Penh: According to reports, at 2 am on January 12 , a Chinese man in Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, suspected of taking drugs, set fire to the items in his house.

Witnesses said the Chinese man had just moved into the rental house less than a month ago. People noticed smoke coming from the property, went to check and found that the house was locked.

A witness said that after finding that the fire was getting bigger and bigger, he smashed the lock with an axe and rushed in to put out the fire.

When the local police arrived at the scene, they found that the Chinese man in the house was suspected of taking drugs and was confused and unable to communicate normally. The landlord was advised to evict his new tenant.

It is understood that many items in the house were burned, including motorcycles.