FEATURED History Latest 

Preah Vihear Explosion Deminers Named

cne 71 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Preah Vihear: All three deminers killed in an explosion have been identified. The three heroes who lost their lives are: Mr. Sun Vong, Mr. Ma Simet and Mr. Mon Chak. The tragic incident occurred on January 10, 2022.

Ren Reaksa, a colleague of the three victims said “(they)Complete the demining mission because they want to save the lives of the people, but now they are sacrificing their own lives. . ..For more than 10 years, our brothers and sisters have saved the lives of people in their careers as deminers. I would like to remember (them as) brave heroes.

RIP

You May Also Like

3 Year Old Crashes Mother’s Landcruiser

cne 0

British Man Found Dead In Siem Reap Guesthouse

cne 1

Homeless Australian Taken By Immigration

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *