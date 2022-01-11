Preah Vihear: All three deminers killed in an explosion have been identified. The three heroes who lost their lives are: Mr. Sun Vong, Mr. Ma Simet and Mr. Mon Chak. The tragic incident occurred on January 10, 2022.

Ren Reaksa, a colleague of the three victims said “(they)Complete the demining mission because they want to save the lives of the people, but now they are sacrificing their own lives. . ..For more than 10 years, our brothers and sisters have saved the lives of people in their careers as deminers. I would like to remember (them as) brave heroes.“

RIP