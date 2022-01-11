Phnom Penh: A Chinese man driving a car hit a tuk-tuk selling meatballs from behind, causing 4 people injuries at 2:20 pm January 10, 2022, along Veng Sreng Street in Trapeang Thleung Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, they first saw the motorcycle cart selling meatballs, travelingfrom east to west to the scene, when a Chinese man driver with passenger traveling in a Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2AS-7067 collided with them and overturned the tuk tuk, hitting two other pedestrians. A total of four people were seriously injured and were sent to hospital.

After the incident, the local authority as well as thePolice Inspectorate of Po Sen Chey District measured the scene and took away the vehicles. *No mention of the Chinese driver. POST NEWS