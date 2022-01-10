Phnom Penh: A man climbed up a light pole to cut through old wires, but instead cut through a live electric cable, causing serious injuries. The incident occurred on January 10, 2022, along Sala Street in Stung Meanchey III. Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The unidentified man was seen climbing the pole and sitting across the old power lines. After a while, a spark exploded and the man recieved an electric shock. People immediately contacted the local authorities to come down and intervene.

The local police arrived and contacted the EDC to turn off the electricity and rescue the man by lifting him down and calling an ambulance to take him to the emergency room.