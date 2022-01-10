Preah Vihear Province: A mine explosion killed three deminers and seriously injured one or two others from the Cambodian Self Help Demining organization. This was confirmed by Mr. Heng Ratana, General Director of CMAC Cambodia on the afternoon of January 10, 2022.

At around 11:30 AM, there was a landmine explosion in Kentling village, Sen Tech village, Morakot commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province. This came after a previous explosion in the are which killed a villager.

CSHD, run by former child soldier “Aki Ra” is headquartered in Siem Reap.

Condolences have been sent to the families of the deceased. (Link omited due to images)