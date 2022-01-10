Phnom Penh: A man was shot several times by a gunman, causing his sudden death at 11:30 pm on January 9 2022 at the

City Comfort Hotel in Chamkar Olek 2 Village, Sangkat Kakap 2, Khan Por Sen Chey.



The victim was named as Zhao Song, a 42-year-old Chinese man. His wife TRAN THANH PHUON J THAO, 38, is Vietnamese. The victim was driving a black Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2W-8261.

According to sources, before the incident, the victim was driving to the hotel. Upon arrival at the scene, security guards opened the door for the victim’s car to enter the parking lot. Shortly afterwards, a suspect approached the victim, pulled out an unknown type of pistol and fired five shots at the victim, hitting him. Three of the bullets struck his left arm. .

After the action, the suspect rode an unknown motorcycle and escaped.



Currently, the body of the victim has been taken to Stung Meanchey pagoda for an autopsy. NKD