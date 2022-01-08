Phnom Penh: A Chinese man, the younger brother of Tianyi International Hotel owner, slapped a hotel employee three times in a row, leading to a complaint being made to the authorities at 9 pm on January 7, 2022 at the Tianyi International Hotel next to Phsar Dei Huy flyover, Russian Blvd, in Sangkat Obek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The Chinese man is reportedly the younger brother of the Tianyi International Hotel owner, who slapped the hotel worker, named as Seng Kosal, male, 18 years old.

According to the victim, between the end of 2021, the perpetrator slapped him twice, but he did not go to complain to the authorities.

On the day of the incident, he was sitting on the phone as usual, while the perpetrator slapped him again, so he contacted the authorities to come down and intervene.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and then asked the victim to file a complaint at the administrative police station. The authorities will call the perpetrator in to work out a legal settlement. KPT