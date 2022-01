Kratie: A dolphin was found dead and was reported to the Koh Trung Sangkat Administration Post for inspection.

The dead dolphin was found at 11:00 AM on January 08, 2022 at Kbal Koh village, Koh Trung commune, Kratie city, Kratie province.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police force cooperated with the People’s Defense Force to immediately inspect the dead animal, but authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the dolphin’s death. NKD