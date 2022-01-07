Phnom Penh: A man drove a FORD RAPTOR car and hit a concrete divider at 10:10 on the night of January 5, 2022, in front of Chea Sim Samaki High School along Street 271 in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources from the scene, said before the incident, they saw a man driving theFord Rapto, plated B-CH-007 along Route 271 at high speed. At the scene, the road is slightly curved and the driver did not steer, crashing into the concrete. The car overturned onto its side, and was badly damaged. Immediately, people near the scene helped push the carback onto 4 wheels, and fortunately the driver was not injured and did not cause harm to others.

Another vehicle arrived and the driver got in and fled from the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. The car was taken to the land traffic office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police top wait for a solution later. NOKORWAT