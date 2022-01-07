FEATURED Health Latest 

Cosmetic Surgery Clinic Raided- Staff Detained

Phnom Penh: Police inspected Phkar Rumduol Beauty Center located in the Boeung Kak Lake area.and arrested 4 staff, including doctors and assistants.


The arrests occurred at 7 pm, January 5, 2022, following a complaint of a victim who had recieved treatment at the clinic, who accused staff of causing problems and irresponsibility.

Police authorities confirmed that after the arrest, the four suspects were sent to the Ministry of Interior for questioning and legal proceedings. PPR

