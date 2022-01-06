Phnom Penh: Special Forces of the Office of Intellectual Property Offenses of the Economic Crimes Police Department on January 4, 2022 inspected the Bari Hong International Bar Factory. They found a large number of exhibits related to the production, packaging and distribution of counterfeit JET cigarettes and 555 cigarettes in the warehouse.

The Hfactory is located in Trung Moan Village, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok.

According to the report from the authorities received on January 5, 2022, on September 21, 2020, the Department of Economic Crimes received a complaint that counterfeit JET cigarettes were being trafficked in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The authorities investigated the complaint for more than a year until January 3, 2022 at 14:45, forces stopped a white HYUNDAI car with license plate Phnom Penh 2J-5930 in a parking lot in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, which was suspected of transporting fake JET cigarettes.

After a thorough inspection, the police found 47 cartons of counterfeit JET cigarettes, coordinated by a representative of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, and brought the car and driver, Nia Narin, a 38-year-old man, to the factory.

On the morning of January 4, 2022, at 8:50 AM, the joint authority found further evidence related to the production of packaging and distribution of a large number of counterfeit JET cigarettes and counterfeit 555 cigarettes in the warehouse of the above factory location.

After the inspection, the representative of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court decided to confiscate the materials and closed the location and arrested the owner. Another man, believed to be the business operator, is now being hunted by police. RASMEI

*Fake cigarette factories are regularly discovered in Cambodia