Vietnamese Man Detained In 181kg Drug Bust

Phnom Penh: According to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, forces arrested one suspect and seized a total of 181.37 kilograms of drugs.

On December 30, 2021, at 19:45, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Bureau cracked down on the case of “illegal drug trafficking”, in 3 targets, and arrested a Vietnamese national.

Target 1: On the third floor condominium on Street 105, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh, a 25-year-old Vietnamese man named Luu Tung Huy was arrested and police seized 51 kg of drugs and a car.

Target 2: At Risiden 105, 3rd floor, Room R 301, Street 105, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

Target 3: At the point of house 282, street 41, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I, Khan Meanchey.

Another 130 kg of drugs were discovered at the locations. POST NEWS

