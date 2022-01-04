Phnom Penh: Around five shots were fired after a suspect snatched a firearm from police during a drugs raid. Two people were injured, along with the suspect. Police managed to recover the weapon, got back in the car and left the scene, leaving two injured women to be taken to hospital by their families.

The incident happened at 9:55 AM on January 4, 2021 in an area known for drug activity to the east of Wat Kork Panchan in Thmor Koul 31 village. Sangkat Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Tep Savoeun, alias Yeay Vit, female, 67 years old, living at the scene, was injured in the right shoulder, and Va Chanseryrath, female, 18 years old, a student was hit in the arm.

According to the villagers, the area is notorious for drug trafficking.

Reports say 5 or 6 members of the National Police went to crack down on drugs at the location, when a drug suspect named Chiva, male, 35 years old, grabbed a gun from an officer and began shooting. A woman inside a house and a girl sitting in front were hit. The suspect was arrested and the gun was recovered.

Citizens continued that: After arresting the suspects and retrieving the guns, the police got in the car and drove away, leaving the injured people. The elderly woman was taken to Calmette Hospital and the young woman to Pochentong Referral Hospital by tuk tuks. RASMEI