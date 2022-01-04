Battambang: At 01:45 past midnight on January 3, 2022 police raided a karaoke location in Group 16, Doung Village, Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province and arrested 15 men and women.

Evidence seized included: – 1 bag of ketamine weighing 0.89 grams (including the bag), 9 mobile phones (old) and some drug paraphernalia.

These 15 men and women, together with the evidence, are currently being investigated by the specialized office in connection with the above case.

POST NEWS