15 Arrested With 0.89g Of Ketamine
Battambang: At 01:45 past midnight on January 3, 2022 police raided a karaoke location in Group 16, Doung Village, Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province and arrested 15 men and women.
Evidence seized included: – 1 bag of ketamine weighing 0.89 grams (including the bag), 9 mobile phones (old) and some drug paraphernalia.
These 15 men and women, together with the evidence, are currently being investigated by the specialized office in connection with the above case.