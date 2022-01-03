Phnom Penh: The Anti-Drug Department cracked down on drug trafficking, arrested one suspect and confiscated nearly 24 kilograms of drugs in Phnom Penh.

On December 28, 2021 at 16:30, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A5) arrested a suspect near the OCIC roundabout in Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva.

Ouch Lin, male, 18 years old, an ethnic Vietnamese with Khmer nationality was captured along with methamphetamine (ICE) with a total weight 23 kg 738 g.

The case has been forwarded to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.