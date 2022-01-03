Crime FEATURED Latest 

Foreign Woman Falls To Death In Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh: A Chinese woman (*other sources say perhaps Vietnamese) fell from a high-rise building and died immediately at the scene.

The incident took place at 4 pm on January 3, 2022, between De Prince Plaza and Yeak Thai Building along Norodom Boulevard in Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, at the time of the incident, the Chinese woman fell from the building and landed on the ground, causing her sudden death. The specialized police force of the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Interior arrived at the scene to search for the cause.

After the incident, the authorities searched and autopsied the body , but could not yet confirm whether the victim jumped to commit suicide or murder. NKD

