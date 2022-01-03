Missing Person in Cambodia (Phnom Penh):

Name: Amrak Pheasa

Age: 55

Nationality: Cambodian

Mrs. Amrak Pheasa’s niece and daughter in the USA have not heard from her since the 4th of October 2021. At first it was assumed by her family that she wanted some space, but they are now very worried and plead with the public to share any information pertaining to her whereabouts. Her last known residential address was in Tuol Tumpoung (Russian Market Area), Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Mrs. Amrak Pheasa’s family are offering a reward of $1000.00 for information which leads to finding her.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Mrs. Amrak Pheasa please contact:

Lead Investigations Cambodia:

[email protected]

+85570369963

The Family:

WhatsApp: +1415-794-2281 & +1415-568-0995.