Phnom Penh: According to reports, at 3:10 am on January 3 , a Chinese driver was reported to police by local people after he ran into a street light while driving under the influence of alcohol.

It is reported that before the incident, the aforementioned Chinese driver drove a luxury car (*a Mustang, perhaps?) at a fast speed and slammed the street light, light to fall off the lamppost and hit the windscreen of the car, causing serious damage.

After the incident, local people immediately reported the incident to the police. About 20 minutes later, the Chinese driver called two men to try to tow the car away, but they were prevented from leaving the scene by the public.

The Chinese driver and car were eventually taken away by police for further processing.