Phnom Penh: At 1:10 AM on January 3, 2022, a Chinese man suspected of being very drunk drove a BMW car at a high speed, carelessly swerved and hit the cover of the sewer and crashed into light pole along Street 1008 in Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a Chinese man was seen driving a black BMW with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-1851 along Route 1008 from west to east at high speed. When he arrived at the scene, he swerved to the right, hit the cover of the sewer, overturned and hit a light pole. Local police took the driver to the Tuol Sangke II Sangkat Administrative Police Station.

After the incident, the traffic police came down to measure the vehicle and stored it at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office to wait for the next time according to the legal procedure. POST NEWS