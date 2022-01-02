Kampong Thom: Two people were killed and three or four others injured in Kampong Thom province on January 1, 2022 at 07:30

Reports say that a 33-year-old man named Pola was drunk and had an argument with his wife, and took an ax and killed his wife, then chased away a neighbor who came to help and killed another person. More people were injured during the incident in Ponley village, Cheng Deung commune, Baray district, Kampong Thom province.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Police arrested the man, and are preparing a case for court. THMEYLOAD

