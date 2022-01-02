Crime FEATURED Latest 

Man Kills Wife With Axe, Injures Others

cne 14 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampong Thom: Two people were killed and three or four others injured in Kampong Thom province on January 1, 2022 at 07:30

Reports say that a 33-year-old man named Pola was drunk and had an argument with his wife, and took an ax and killed his wife, then chased away a neighbor who came to help and killed another person. More people were injured during the incident in Ponley village, Cheng Deung commune, Baray district, Kampong Thom province.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Police arrested the man, and are preparing a case for court. THMEYLOAD

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

You May Also Like

Bangladeshi Worker Dies In Phnom Penh

cne 1

Japanese Ambassador Remembers UNTAC Dead

cne 0

Lawyer Accidently Kills Young Boy

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *