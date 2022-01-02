Man Kills Wife With Axe, Injures Others
Kampong Thom: Two people were killed and three or four others injured in Kampong Thom province on January 1, 2022 at 07:30
Reports say that a 33-year-old man named Pola was drunk and had an argument with his wife, and took an ax and killed his wife, then chased away a neighbor who came to help and killed another person. More people were injured during the incident in Ponley village, Cheng Deung commune, Baray district, Kampong Thom province.
Police arrested the man, and are preparing a case for court. THMEYLOAD