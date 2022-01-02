Battambang Province: On the night of January 1, 2022, a young man died after a vicious assault during a drinking party in a quarantine center.

The incident occurred in a former nooddle factory, now a quarantine center, in Lvea village, Chrey Seima commune, Sampov Loun district, Battambang province. The victim was alone when an assailant and as many as 10 accomplices, used a sword to attack the victim, cutting off his head. Three men escaped over barbed wire and fled the scene. Others were taken to the inspectorate for questioning.

The suspects at large have been named as Ly Sokha, male, 29 years old, residing in O Beng Village, Mesor Chrey Commune, Stung Trang District, Kampong Cham Province and Tin Si Nhean, Male, 25 years old, from Prey Chheang Village, Russey Sanh Commune, Sithor Kandal District, Prey Veng Province.

Mao Sina, male, 29 years old, residing in Phum Angkrang, Angkrang Commune, Maung Russey District, Battambang Province was arrested and is charged with using a sword and a machete to kill Chak, male, 23 years old, residing in Svay Khmao village, Punley commune, Phnom Srok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Those being held in the center have asked the authorities to strengthen and tighten security as swords and alcohol have been smuggled inside, leading to this latest violence.