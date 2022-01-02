Takeo Province: A Highlander car was badly damaged, but fortunately no one was seriously injured when a train collided with it.



The incident happened on January 1, 2022 at 00.10 on Street 22 between km 8-9. In Ang Ta Kob village, Lay Bo commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province.



According to the police, a train traveling from the north collided with a silver Toyota Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AC.9725, driven by Keo Sophal, male, 60 years old, a resident of the commune where the incident took place.



Authorities said that after the incident, the train did not stop at the scene and continued south, while the victim was taken to a private hospital.



The severely damaged car was kept at the Tram Kak District Police Inspectorate to allow the specialized force to build the case according to the procedure. MCPN