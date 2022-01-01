FEATURED Health Latest 

Reported Foreigner Death Numbers Fall Again in 2021

Reported deaths of foreign nationals have fallen by 17% in 2021 compared with 2020 (which was over 30% lower than 2019). There were fatalities involving at least 34 nationalities.

The numbers and cause of death are only from those reported in the media/social media, and not official statistics, and are certainly lower than the actual figures.

Over 1/3 of all deaths were Chinese nationals.

17% of deaths were recorded as heart attacks, down from 30% in 2020, and there was a 22% increase in deaths officially recorded as suicides- which was the second most cause of deaths. 10% of deaths were from COVID-19. Fatal traffic related incidents fell to 10 in 2021, from 21 the year before, while murders increased from 9 officially recorded in 2020 to 13 in 2021.

52% of deaths were reported in Phnom Penh (up from 44% in 2020), 6.4% in Siem Reap (down from 21%), and 14% in Sihanoukville and surrounding districts.

136 were men (down from 173) and 20 were women (up from 15 in 2020). The average age, where it was recorded, was 51.3, up from 47.4 last year.

Condolences to all family and friends of all those who passed away in Cambodia during 2021.

We wish that all stay safe and healthy in 2022.

Country202120202019
China535691
UK131929
USA141317
Vietnam21215
France61210
Korea089
Germany577
Netherlands060
Australia557
Japan017
Canada237
Russia235
Thailand435
Finland114
South Africa203
New Zealand143
Norway003
Nigeria013
Malaysia323
India233
Indonesia422
Israel013
Philippines422
Singapore112
Italy212
Belgium112
Switzerland322
Denmark011
Ukraine001
Austria001
Mauritius001
Argentina001
Sweden021
Taiwan321
Poland001
Ireland311
Bangladesh010
Portugal010
Nepal210
Congo010
Ghana010
Turkmenistan110
Bulgaria010
Hong Kong (CH)110
Sri Lanka001
Brazil100
‘Arabia’100
Yemen100
Turkey100
Pakistan100
Kenya100
Unknown5514
Total156188270
China53PP81Heart attack27
USA14SHV22Suicide18
UK13Siem Reap10COVID-1916
France6Poipet9Unknown11
Australia5Kampot8Traffic related10
Germany5Koh Kong4Disease/illness unknown10
Unknown5Koh Rong(s)3Murder (stabbing)7
Indonesia4Unknown2Murder (shooting)2
Philippines4Takhmao2Murder (other)4
Thailand4Kampong Speu2Fall7
Ireland3Kandal1Unknown6
Canada3Svay Rieng1Blood pressure4
Switzerland3Kep1Diabetes4
Malaysia3Battambang1Drowning4
Taiwan3Ratanakiri1Liver disease4
Turkmenistan1Drugs3
South Africa2Gastritis3
Malaysia2Cancer3
Italy2Pneumonia2
Vietnam (tourists)2Stroke2
Nepal2pancreatitis1
India2Ulcer1
Russia2Head injury1
Brazil1brain hemorrhage1
‘Arab’1Brain tumor1
Belgium1Hanging (unknown)1
Yemen1Old age1
Turkey1Shot by police1
Pakistan1Asphyxiation1
Singapore1Lung disease1
New Zealand1
Hong Kong1
Finland1
Kenya1
Male136Female20Average known age 6050/11851.3

Data from 2018-2021 can be viewed HERE

