Reported deaths of foreign nationals have fallen by 17% in 2021 compared with 2020 (which was over 30% lower than 2019). There were fatalities involving at least 34 nationalities.

The numbers and cause of death are only from those reported in the media/social media, and not official statistics, and are certainly lower than the actual figures.

Over 1/3 of all deaths were Chinese nationals.

17% of deaths were recorded as heart attacks, down from 30% in 2020, and there was a 22% increase in deaths officially recorded as suicides- which was the second most cause of deaths. 10% of deaths were from COVID-19. Fatal traffic related incidents fell to 10 in 2021, from 21 the year before, while murders increased from 9 officially recorded in 2020 to 13 in 2021.

52% of deaths were reported in Phnom Penh (up from 44% in 2020), 6.4% in Siem Reap (down from 21%), and 14% in Sihanoukville and surrounding districts.

136 were men (down from 173) and 20 were women (up from 15 in 2020). The average age, where it was recorded, was 51.3, up from 47.4 last year.

Condolences to all family and friends of all those who passed away in Cambodia during 2021.

We wish that all stay safe and healthy in 2022.

Country 2021 2020 2019 China 53 56 91 UK 13 19 29 USA 14 13 17 Vietnam 2 12 15 France 6 12 10 Korea 0 8 9 Germany 5 7 7 Netherlands 0 6 0 Australia 5 5 7 Japan 0 1 7 Canada 2 3 7 Russia 2 3 5 Thailand 4 3 5 Finland 1 1 4 South Africa 2 0 3 New Zealand 1 4 3 Norway 0 0 3 Nigeria 0 1 3 Malaysia 3 2 3 India 2 3 3 Indonesia 4 2 2 Israel 0 1 3 Philippines 4 2 2 Singapore 1 1 2 Italy 2 1 2 Belgium 1 1 2 Switzerland 3 2 2 Denmark 0 1 1 Ukraine 0 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 Mauritius 0 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 Sweden 0 2 1 Taiwan 3 2 1 Poland 0 0 1 Ireland 3 1 1 Bangladesh 0 1 0 Portugal 0 1 0 Nepal 2 1 0 Congo 0 1 0 Ghana 0 1 0 Turkmenistan 1 1 0 Bulgaria 0 1 0 Hong Kong (CH) 1 1 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 1 Brazil 1 0 0 ‘Arabia’ 1 0 0 Yemen 1 0 0 Turkey 1 0 0 Pakistan 1 0 0 Kenya 1 0 0 Unknown 5 5 14 Total 156 188 270

China 53 PP 81 Heart attack 27 USA 14 SHV 22 Suicide 18 UK 13 Siem Reap 10 COVID-19 16 France 6 Poipet 9 Unknown 11 Australia 5 Kampot 8 Traffic related 10 Germany 5 Koh Kong 4 Disease/illness unknown 10 Unknown 5 Koh Rong(s) 3 Murder (stabbing) 7 Indonesia 4 Unknown 2 Murder (shooting) 2 Philippines 4 Takhmao 2 Murder (other) 4 Thailand 4 Kampong Speu 2 Fall 7 Ireland 3 Kandal 1 Unknown 6 Canada 3 Svay Rieng 1 Blood pressure 4 Switzerland 3 Kep 1 Diabetes 4 Malaysia 3 Battambang 1 Drowning 4 Taiwan 3 Ratanakiri 1 Liver disease 4 Turkmenistan 1 Drugs 3 South Africa 2 Gastritis 3 Malaysia 2 Cancer 3 Italy 2 Pneumonia 2 Vietnam (tourists) 2 Stroke 2 Nepal 2 pancreatitis 1 India 2 Ulcer 1 Russia 2 Head injury 1 Brazil 1 brain hemorrhage 1 ‘Arab’ 1 Brain tumor 1 Belgium 1 Hanging (unknown) 1 Yemen 1 Old age 1 Turkey 1 Shot by police 1 Pakistan 1 Asphyxiation 1 Singapore 1 Lung disease 1 New Zealand 1 Hong Kong 1 Finland 1 Kenya 1 Male 136 Female 20 Average known age 6050/118 51.3

Data from 2018-2021 can be viewed HERE