LOST DOG បាត់ឆ្កែ

REWARD FOR FINDING HER IS $200

រង្វាន់សម្រាប់ការស្វែងរកនាងគឺ 200 ដុល្លារ។

NAME / ឈ្មោះ: CHILI

COLOUR / ពណ៌: BLACK / ខ្មៅ

LOST AROUND OCCHEATEAL BEACH ON 31/01/2021

នៅអូរឈើទាល ថ្ងៃទី៣១ ខែធ្នូ ឆ្នាំ២០២១

SHE MAY STILL HAVE HER LEASH ATTACHED AND SHE HAS A BLACK COLLAR.

នាងពាក់ខ្សែក្រវាត់ពណ៌ខ្មៅ

SHE IS FRIENDLY BUT VERY SHY, PLEASE IF YOU SEE HER CALL THIS NUMBER: 0975282318 (Khmer) or 0887357335

ប្រសិនបើអ្នករកឃើញនាង សូមទូរស័ព្ទទៅលេខនេះ0975282318 (ខ្មែរ) ឬ 0887357335 (ភាសាអង់គ្លេស)

Please if you see her, let me know.



New years eve was very busy and I think she got scared and ran off getting lost, I love her more than anything. Please share this post.