Author John Burgess will bring to life the fascinating modern history of Cambodia’s fabled Angkor temples, starting in the mid-nineteenth century when a French naturalist introduced them to the outside world. The story includes archaeology, occupation during the Vietnam conflict, celebrity visitors such as Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Kennedy, and in recent years mass tourism. Burgess’s talk will include many images of the temples. It will draw not only on old sources such journals and letters but also from his own extensive experience in Cambodia.

John Burgess is an American author and journalist. He first saw the temples of Angkor as a teenager and was immediately enchanted. He has written five books about the great stone monuments (Angkor Wat is the largest and best known), which date from the ninth to the thirteenth centuries. His latest book is Angkor’s Temples in the Modern Era: War, Pride, and Tourist Dollars.

Advance registration is not required, and this free event is open to all. You may be prompted to enter your name and email address before being admitted to the webinar.

This is an Encore Learning Presents event, cosponsored by the Arlington Public Library.

