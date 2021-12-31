Phnom Penh: Police conducted a search and arrested two suspects after after a military officer’s home was broken into and a pistol stolen

The arrest took place on December 30, 2021 at 4:20 pm after the two suspects broke into a house and stole property on Street 336, Group 17, Village 6, Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The arrested suspects were named as Pich Som Ko, alias Chrouk and So Dina. The victim was Khin Ron, male, 35 years old, a National Gendarmerie Officer, living on Street 344Z, Group 17 Village 6, Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

After the arrest, the police confiscated an orange SCOTT bicycle and a CZ 2075 RAMI handgun belonging to the victim, along with some jewellry.

The suspects are currently being held in custody at the Tuol Kork Police Inspectorate for questioning and further proceedings. KPT