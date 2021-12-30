Siem Reap: An American man is appelaing his sentence of 8 years in prison and fined 4 million riel (approximately US$1,000) by the Siem Reap Provincial Primary Court for sexually assaulting several Cambodian boys.

On December 29, the Phnom Penh Court of Appeal opened a hearing on the case.

It is reported that the defendant is JOHN PATRICK REIDY, male, 58 years old, an American national.

On July 19, 2019, the defendant was arrested by Siem Reap police on suspicion of having sex with several Cambodian boys and hiring someone to take indecent photos and share them.

On February 26, 2020, the Siem Reap Provincial Primary Court charged the defendant in accordance with Articles 34 and 41 of the Human Trafficking Law and sentenced him to 8 years in prison and a fine of 4 million riel. However, because the defendant was dissatisfied, he decided to appeal to the Phnom Penh Court of Appeal.

The Phnom Penh Court of Appeal confirmed that the decision will be announced on January 18, 2022.